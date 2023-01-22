Lawmakers ponder politics of pay raises for state employees

Lori Wolff

BOISE — Amid pleas for help to counter the effects of inflation and rising costs of living, Idaho lawmakers are faced with determining how much to raise state employee compensation.

Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee members heard testimony Wednesday from agency directors and received hundreds of written comments from employees as they gear up to decide what to recommend to the state’s budget writers. The CEC committee is scheduled to meet again this coming Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you