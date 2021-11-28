Idaho lawmakers are keeping a close eye on the Biden administration’s climate change proposals, ready to push back if they negatively affect the state’s interests or private businesses.
The Legislature’s interim Committee on Federalism recently held a three-hour meeting on the topic. It invited testimony from several industry groups, as well as State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth.
“The purpose of this meeting is to investigate how current executive orders affect Idaho industry,” said Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Sagle, the co-chairman of the committee. “There have been some interesting things coming out of the executive branch (that may) have ramifications for Idaho.”
For example, Executive Order 14030, which was signed May 20, raises the prospect that federal regulations for banks, insurers and pension funds might be used to help measure and mitigate climate-related financial risks to the U.S. economy.
“The failure of financial institutions to appropriately and adequately account for and measure (these risks) threatens the competitiveness of U.S. companies and markets, the life-savings and pensions of workers and families, and the ability of U.S. financial institutions to serve their communities,” notes the policy section of that order.
Russ Hendricks, the government affairs director for the Idaho Farm Bureau, said the “arrogance and hubris” of that statement was dismaying.
The idea that “millions of people and tens of thousands of investment professionals don’t know what they’re doing and aren’t smart enough to figure out what they want to invest in – so we (the government) are going to show them? That sends a chill down my spine,” he said.
President Joe Biden has issued 71 executive orders in his first 11 months in office.
Several of them sound the clarion call on climate change, saying there’s only a narrow window of opportunity to take action and avoid the most catastrophic consequences of rising global temperatures.
To address the threat, Biden proposes marshaling the combined power of the federal government.
Executive Order 14008, for example, declares climate considerations to be “an essential element of U.S. foreign policy.” It also suggests federal regulatory and procurement powers should be used to promote technological innovations and “drive the assessment, disclosure and mitigation of climate pollution and climate-related risks in every sector of our economy.”
Among other proposals, he wants to creating a new Civilian Climate Corps that would “mobilize the next generation of conservation and resilience workers” to tackle everything from reforestation projects to public lands restoration and increased carbon sequestration in agriculture.
The orders also create or recommend a multitude of new positions, including a Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, a White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy, a National Climate Task Force, an Office of Climate Change and Health Equity within the Department of Housing and Human Services, and an Environmental Justice Advisory Council within the Environmental Protection Agency.
Other proposals would require federal suppliers to set annual reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related financial risks. Federal procurement agencies could also consider the social costs of greenhouse gas emissions in their bid awards and give preference to suppliers who have taken steps to lower those costs.
“The world must be put on a sustainable climate pathway to protect Americans and the domestic economy from harmful climate impacts, and to create well-paying union jobs as part of the climate solution,” Biden notes in one order.
The industry representatives who testified before the Federalism Committee said most of the ideas contained in Biden’s orders are still so vague it’s impossible to determine what impact they might have on Idaho businesses.
“A lot of these orders and policy initiatives have very little detail associated with them,” said Ben Davenport, executive vice president for the Idaho Mining Association. “Until we have more information, it’s very difficult to put a dollar amount on what they might look like.”
However, Davenport noted that customers and investors are already pushing the mining industry to do many of the things Biden is advocating. That includes an increased focus on clean water and other environmental issues, as well as helping disadvantaged communities.
One area where Davenport did raise concerns was with the administration’s “30 by ‘30” proposal, which would conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.
“When it comes to withdrawing or restricting additional acreage in Idaho to accomplish that plan, that’s where I can push back, even without details,” he said. “As miners, we don’t get to choose where minerals are located. A high percentage of the state is already off-limits to mineral entry, so it’s very difficult to see a scenario where (further land withdrawals) makes sense, particularly in a time when demand is skyrocketing.”
Similarly, Trent Wright, president and CEO of the Idaho Bankers Association, was outspoken in his opposition to efforts to turn the nation’s financial institutions into de facto climate regulatory enforcers.
“Efforts to use banking regulations to regulate other industries indirectly – either by discouraging lending and investing or forcing it – are inappropriate and harmful to the economy, consumers and the free market,” Wright said. “We are not the vehicle the government should be using to (track) what everyone is doing with their money.”
The Federalism Committee intends to write a report for distribution during the upcoming 2022 legislative session, to inform other legislators about the Biden orders. The report may include recommendations on actions the Legislature can take.
“That’s part of our task as a committee, to make sure those who live and work in Idaho are protected from federal overreach,” said Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.