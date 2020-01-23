OLYMPIA — Middle and high school students joined administrators, parents and doctors Wednesday in urging a state Senate committee to pass severe restrictions on nicotine vaping products, decrying how some of their peers leave class to vape in the bathroom or even use the products during class by exhaling into their sleeve.
Washington adopted a temporary ban on flavored e-cigarette juice in October as the nation grappled with a mysterious, sometimes fatal lung illness that appeared linked to vaping. Since then, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has said that the outbreak appears to have been linked mostly to vitamin E acetate in vaping products containing THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis.
The bill considered by the Senate Health and Long Term Care Committee on Wednesday would make the flavor ban permanent, while also limiting the nicotine content and size of each vaping juice cartridge. Manufacturers of vapor products in the state would have to obtain a license from the Liquor and Cannabis Board and would have to submit an ingredient list to the Department of Health.
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee requested the legislation. Supporters said there is too little evidence about whether e-cigarettes really help adults quit cancer-causing tobacco cigarettes, but there is evidence of an epidemic of teen vaping. Nearly one-third of high school students in Washington vape, they said, with risks for their lungs, brain development, attention levels and behavior.
Opponents of the bill, including vape shop owners and manufacturers of vaping products, said the legislation was the result of hysteria surrounding the lung-illness outbreak.