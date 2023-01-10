OLYMPIA — Lawmakers in Washington state returned to Olympia on Monday to begin a 105-day legislative session, the first one fully in person since the COVID-19 pandemic forced lawmakers and the public to often meet and vote virtually.

“Today we meet in person for the first time in three years,” Lt. Gov. and Senate President Denny Heck said on the Senate floor Monday. “Now we will practice democracy in the way originally intended — face to face. We’re all glad for that, I think.”

