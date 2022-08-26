This story originally ran in the July 22, 1975, Lewiston Morning Tribune.
———
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Title IX, a law meant to end sex discrimination in the nation’s schools, officially went into effect Monday, but how much clout it would have in athletics remained to be seen.
The Department of Health, Education and Welfare, which wrote the guidelines to Title IX of the Omnibus Education Act of 1972, notified all school districts several weeks ago of the impending effective date, and, according to a spokesman, was prepared to process any complaints made under the law.
The NCAA claims the law, if followed to the letter, will create financial chaos, and amendments have been introduced in both the House and Senate to water down portions pertaining to athletics.
Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in admissions, financial aid, employment and athletics in the 16,000 school districts and 2,700 institutions of higher education that receive federal aid.
In the three years since the law was passed, and especially during the past month when Congress mulled over the new regulations implementing it, there have been several attempts to weaken it.
The amendments now before Congress would allow revenues produced by a sport such as football and basketball to be used solely to support that sport.
“We’re going to seek passage of the amendments that have now been introduced in both houses,” said Thomas Hanson, assistant executive director of the NCAA. “We feel that this is not only very desirable but a necessary amendment. We feel there is good support for it.”
Hanson said Congress apparently felt the law should not be prevented from taking effect immediately, since it was passed three years ago.
“It apparently was felt it was time to let them become effective and see what problems may arise,” he said.
NCAA President John Fuzak, an associate dean at Michigan, said the guidelines “tend to treat women’s sports the same way football and basketball are treated.”
