Law students settle their lawsuit with UI

Portraits of Law faculty and staff

 Melissa Hartley

Three law students and a professor recently settled a lawsuit against the University of Idaho after months of arguing that the university violated their First Amendment rights.

The case — named Perlot v. Green after one of the plaintiffs, Peter Perlot, and UI President Scott Green — stems from a lawsuit brought against the UI by members of the Christian Legal Society.

Tags

Recommended for you