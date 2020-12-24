The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported one death and 63 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing respective totals to 72 and 7,105.
The new fatality was a man in his 80s who lived in Nez Perce County. That county showed the largest increase among the five counties in the district, with 32 new positive tests. Latah County reported 16, Idaho County 11, and Clearwater and Lewis counties each reported two new cases.
Whitman County reported 19 new positive COVID-19 test results Wednesday, bringing its total to 2,686. Seven patients are currently hospitalized, and all others are stable and self-isolating. Total deaths remained at 22. The county also reported that it has received a second allocation of the Pfizer vaccine and will begin administering it this week.
Asotin County reported eight new cases, for a total of 1,044. Deaths there remained at 26.
The Walla Walla VA announced Wednesday it received its COVID-19 vaccine and is in the process of vaccinating all essential health care staff. As vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, the center will reach out to enrolled veterans to schedule them. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up, according to a news release.
If a veteran is not enrolled with the VA, they can check their eligibility at www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/. Veterans may also get up-to-date COVID-19 information at www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine and sign up for regular updates on the vaccine.
Also on Wednesday, the TRICARE health care program of the U.S. Department of Defense Military Health System announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in phases to its members and their families. More information may be found at www.tricare.mil/coronavirus.
The city of Moscow announced it will continue to provide services through phone, email or by appointment only, continuing the suspension of in-person service through Jan. 4 because of the continued prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the area. All city services except for emergency services will be closed Jan. 1 for the New Year holiday and will resume Jan 4.
Community Planning and Design: (208) 883-7022
Public Utilities and Services – Water: (208) 882-3122
Public Utilities and Services – Streets: (208) 883-7097
Utility Billing: (208) 883-7043
City administration and all other inquiries: (208) 883-7000
All Emergencies: 911
Nonemergency public safety concerns: (208) 882-2677
City council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Rules that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people per event as specified by Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s Modified Stage 2 Order require a staggering of citizens attending the meetings. Staff will be on-site to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations, according to a news release.