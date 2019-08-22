Late Lewiston veteran to receive Australian honor

Members of the public are invited to attend a 1 p.m. ceremony Friday at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston for the posthumous presentation of the Australian Unit Citation for Gallantry to Paul Kornoely, a veteran of the Vietnam War.
The award was secured earlier this year through the efforts of David Benge, of Newcastle, Australia, a Royal Australian Navy veteran who served alongside Kornoely in a joint helicopter assault group in 1970.
Benge and his wife, Kathy, arrived in Lewiston this week to take part in the ceremony. Benge worked with the Australian military for months to get the citation for his former comrade after other American members of the joint helicopter unit received it earlier this year. Kornoely’s son, Jeremy Kornoely, who now lives in the Treasure Valley, will accept the citation on his father’s behalf.
Kornoely died at the age of 33 on Christmas Eve 1982 in a Snake River boating accident. His remains are interred at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston next to the funeral home at 3521 Seventh St., where the ceremony will be held.