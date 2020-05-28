MOSCOW — The Latah County Sheriff’s Office requested four vehicles and a drug dog from county commissioners Wednesday.
The $5,155,826 operating budget request, which does not include salary increases, would be about $95,000 more than the current fiscal 2019-20 budget. The fiscal 2020-21 budget starts Oct. 1.
A proposed drug detection dog would make up $30,000 of the increase.
“This may not be the best year to do it, but we still wanted to put it in our budget request,” Chief Deputy Tim Besst said of the dog.
Besst was referring to the potential revenue shortfalls from the coronavirus pandemic that commissioners might have to consider.
“I think Latah County is always very conservative with our budgeting and we just might have to be more conservative, or we might have to take an extra step,” Commissioner Tom Lamar said.
The sheriff’s office, which makes up about one-third of the county’s budget, unsuccessfully requested a drug dog in recent years. The Moscow Police Department asked for drug dog funding last year but the request was denied by the city council.
Besst said it would cost about $7,000 to purchase the dog and the rest of the money would be dedicated to training and supplies.
Sheriff Richie Skiles said he would prefer a three-scent dog, or one that could detect cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
“Those are the things that are actually more damaging to our communities,” Skiles said.
Besst told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News at last May’s sheriff’s office budget presentation to the commissioners that the dog would help combat the increased use of heroin and methamphetamine in the county.
“Highway 95 is a huge corridor north and south for bringing drugs into our county, plus across the state,” he said.
While a three-scent dog can sniff out cocaine, heroin and meth, a four-scent canine can detect those three drugs plus marijuana.
Besst said last May he was leaning toward purchasing a four-scent dog because marijuana is still illegal in Idaho.
Besst said Wednesday his office is also asking for four new police utility vehicles (Ford Explorers) for patrol, which he estimated would cost $210,000, including the addition of equipment to the vehicles.
He said the goal is to rotate vehicles out when they hit 150,000 miles. Two patrol vehicles surpassed that mark but are still in operation, and four vehicles willhave more than 150,000 miles by next year, Besst said.
“With four vehicles, we can take those higher-mileage vehicles out of our fleet,” said Besst, noting they could be repurposed for county administrative vehicles if necessary.
Commissioners approved five sheriff’s office vehicles — four Explorers and one pickup truck — for the current fiscal year.
The sheriff’s office did not request capital improvements to its outdated jail, which can house 39 inmates.
“Latah County, as well as many counties throughout the state of Idaho, they’re in need of new jails,” Besst said. “But it’s a huge expense.”
Besst said the minimum cost for a 75-bed jail, which is what the sheriff’s office wants, would be $13 million to $15 million. A new jail and sheriff’s office would cost about $25 million, he said.
Lamar said county officials should probably discuss with the state a funding mechanism to help counties pay for new jails.
“Voters don’t necessarily want to put money into a jail,” Lamar said. “They want to put money into stuff that they’re going to see on a daily basis. ... Even though that’s an essential service by the county and the sheriff, it’s one that people are not super excited about jumping onto.”
The commissioners will approve the entire county budget in August.
Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.