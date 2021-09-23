MOSCOW — The Latah County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously voted to appoint Tonya Dodge as interim county auditor.
Dodge will replace Henrianne Westberg, who is stepping away from the position after seven years.
“I found it to be an opportunity to help fill a need and serve the county during the transitional period,” Dodge said about pursuing the position.
Dodge, who will also be the county clerk and recorder, will serve at least until next year when voters will choose the next auditor. She will be sworn in Oct. 1.
The commissioners also interviewed Matthew Casberg and Jennifer Henrichs for the position.
Dodge pointed to her more than 15 years of supervisor experience and ability to work well with others as two of her strengths that will serve her in the role.
“I work hard to make sure the job gets done,” she said.
On Wednesday, each commissioner publicly discussed what they felt were the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate.
Commissioner Dave McGraw said before the deliberation that the auditor is one of the most important positions in the county.
“And we’ve got to get this right,” he said.
The commissioners spoke highly of Dodge’s years of leadership experience. She is currently the Latah County District Court supervisor. McGraw said Dodge has a “strong backbone” and is used to working through conflict.
Commissioners Tom Lamar and Kathie LaFortune also appreciated Dodge’s experience, but LaFortune was concerned about Dodge’s uncertainty over whether she would pursue the auditor position beyond next year.
That was also a concern for McGraw, but the commissioners ultimately agreed that their main duty Wednesday was to find someone who can excel at filling in for Westberg immediately and finishing her term.
“I think we have to keep in mind that what we are doing today is picking a person that will make the hole that Henrianne leaves a little less deep,” LaFortune said.
McGraw said he, too, felt Dodge would provide the auditor’s office a seamless transition.
