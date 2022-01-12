Latah County has opened public comment for possible improvements to the Virgil Phillips Farm Park. The improvements include posting maps and signage, and introducing a weed treatment.
Other improvements include upgrading trash bins to have animal-proof enclosures, building a new dock, installation of a safety ramp, and the repair and reroute of the southeast portion of Heritage Trail.
More information can be found at bit.ly/3K2wgOb. Comments can be sent to grants@latah.id.us. The public comment period is open through Tuesday.