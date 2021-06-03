A Latah County man in his 70s has died of COVID-19, according to an update on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website Wednesday.
The man’s death marks the 11th of the pandemic in Latah County and 107th in the five counties of north central Idaho.
The Idaho North Central District also reported nine new virus cases Wednesday, with five in Idaho County, three in Nez Perce County and one in Lewis County.
In Washington, there were no cases reported in Asotin, Whitman or Garfield counties. Asotin County’s case count over the last 14 days is now 18.