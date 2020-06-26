MOSCOW — The Latah County DMV offices will have adjusted hours starting Monday and running through July 3, because of holiday and staffing shortages.
Normal hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The adjusted hours are as follows:
The Titles and Registration Office will have normal hours Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday; and closed July 3.
The Driver’s License Office will have normal hours Monday and Wednesday; closed at noon Tuesday; and closed Thursday and July 3.
The offices will be back to the normal schedule July 6 and are taking walk-in customers and no longer taking appointments. Masks are required when in any county building, including the Latah County Annex.
The offices are at 200 S. Almon St., Moscow.