POTLATCH — The Latah County Democrats will hold a Conversation with Candidates for District 5 and Latah County at 1 p.m. Sunday at Scenic Six Park.
State Senator David Nelson; Dulce Kersting-Lark, candidate for Idaho House; Renee Love, candidate for Idaho House; Latah County Commissioners Tom Lamar and Kathie LaFortune; and Prosecutor Bill Thompson will be present.
Canned and bottled drinks, prepackaged snacks and masks will be provided. There will be plenty of space to socially distance and masks are required. The event was postponed to Sunday because of smoky conditions.
Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair and questions. Those planning to attend are asked to email argerj@gmail.com.