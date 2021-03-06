Some polling locations in Latah County have been changed for the special election Tuesday.
Voters in Harvard Precinct No. 22 will vote at the Palouse River Community Center in Princeton, as they did in November.
Potlatch Precinct No. 27 and the Palouse Precinct No. 26 have been moved to the gymnasium at Potlatch High School to allow for more space and better parking. Voters will be directed to the back side of the gym and the entrances will be well marked, stated a news release.
The precincts previously voted at the Rebecca Hall and Scenic 6 Park, respectively.
Other polling places in Latah County will remain the same.
Voters are asked to bring photo identification to the polls. If a voter has not yet registered, they will need to bring documents like a utility bill, rental agreement, or other mail that shows their address and a date 30 days prior to the election as proof of residency.
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Latah County has four levy elections on the ballot. They include measures in the Genesee, Kendrick, Potlatch and Troy school districts.
Outside of Latah County, the Highland School District is also running a levy.