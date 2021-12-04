Lassoing limbs

An employee with D&R Tree Service of Lewiston lassos a tree limb in preparation for cutting the branch off. The rope, harnessed to the trunk of the tree with the end held by another employee on the ground, allows the limb to be let down slowly. The entire tree was being cut down Friday at a residence on 17th Avenue in Lewiston.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region