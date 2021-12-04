Lassoing limbs

Caitlin Beesley/TribuneAn employee with D&R Tree Service of Lewiston lassos a tree limb in preparation for cutting the branch off. The rope, harnessed to the trunk of the tree with the end held by another employee on the ground, allows the limb to be let down slowly. The entire tree was being cut down Friday at a residence on 17th Avenue in Lewiston.

 Caitlin Beesley/Tribune

