Age: 71
Family: Wife, Audrey, deceased 1999; daughter, Lynsie; son-in-law, Aaron Freudenthol; granddaughter, Fiona, 1-year-old.
Education: Bachelor of arts, speech communication; master’s, organizational communications; Ph.D., education counseling.
Work history: Speech instructor, Washington State University; athletic counselor, WSU; director of Eastern Protection and Advocacy Assoc. — Washington; executive director Stepping Stones Inc., Moscow; director Palouse Regional Crisis Line; grant reader for Department of Education; served on Cornell Human Rights Board; project member for Texas Institute on Rehabilitation Research.
Hobbies/interests: Sports spectator, coached youth baseball and softball for 25 years, wrote Idaho’s first handicapped parking bill.