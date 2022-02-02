BOISE — The largest tax cut in Idaho history passed the Senate on a party line vote Tuesday, and now goes to the governor for final action.
Lawmakers debated the $600 million proposal for an hour before approving it 26-7.
“This is a good bill. It provides real tax relief,” said Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell.
House Bill 436 includes a one-time $350 million tax rebate as well as an ongoing $251 million reduction in income tax rates. It cuts the top tax rate from 6.5% to 6%, and reduces the number of individual income tax brackets from five to four.
“This reduction in tax rate will make us more competitive as a state,” Rice said. “It helps with job creation. This is a good thing to do — especially when we have (tax) revenue increase 24% year-over-year.”
The one-time tax rebate is equal to 12% of someone’s 2020 tax payment or $75 per person, whichever is greater.
HB 436 previously passed the House 57-13. Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, who is retiring this year, was the only Republican to vote against it.
All seven Senate Democrats opposed the measure. No Senate Republicans voted no, although Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, tried to send the measure to the amending order. Zito said she wanted to add language repealing the sales tax on groceries.
Several other Senate Republicans said HB 436 wasn’t the kind of tax relief they would have preferred, but it was the option they had in front of them.
“I rise in support, even though this isn’t exactly what I ordered,” said Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens. “I still think it’s a good piece of legislation. It does some things I support — lowering taxes and reducing the number of tax brackets.”
He also appreciated the fact that it permanently reduces state government revenues.
“I think that’s a good thing,” Vick said. “If you believe in limited government, then one way to limit the size of government is to limit revenues.”
Given the state’s projected $1.9 billion budget surplus, Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said tax relief should be a priority this session. However, his constituents are much more interested in property tax relief.
Responding to naysayers who claim the state can’t do property tax relief because it doesn’t levy a property tax, Nelson highlighted a number of steps lawmakers could take to lower the local tax burden.
For example, “we can work harder on school facility funding,” he said. “Right now we put the whole burden of paying for new schools on local communities (through school bond levies).”
Similarly, the state could provide more overall school funding, which would reduce supplemental levies, or pay for some of the mandatory services they require local governments to provide, such as public defense.
Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, noted that lawmakers really haven’t debated any of these options. HB 436 was the first bill introduced this session, and it’s been on a fast track since then.
“There really hasn’t been any discussion about what should be included in this tax reduction bill,” she said. “It was presented to us Day One, with little input from the public.”
And once it’s signed into law, the opportunities for other types of tax relief become severely constricted.
“We can say there are more tax cuts to come, but once this (bill) goes through, we can’t claw that money back,” Ward-Engelking said. “That $350 million is one-time, so we won’t be able to use it for other needs.”
Gov. Brad Little helped craft the legislation, so he’s expected to sign the bill.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.