Lifelong farmer Michael Largent has won the Whitman County Commission District 3 race, and is now tied for the longest serving commissioner in Washington.

The auditor’s office finalized results for the Nov. 8 Whitman County general election last Tuesday. Of 22,979 registered voters, 15,815 ballots were counted and voter turnout was at 68.8%, according to the Whitman County Auditor’s website.

