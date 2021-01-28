A federal judge has sentenced a 34-year-old Lapwai woman to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho in Coeur d’Alene.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Sade T. Bronson to serve five years of supervised release following her prison sentence. Bronson pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 14. Bronson was the target of an FBI investigation that identified her as a supplier of the drug on the Nez Perce Reservation.
An Idaho State Police traffic stop of Bronson’s vehicle near the Clearwater River Casino found 88 grams of pure methamphetamine and paraphernalia indicating she was a dealer, according to the news release. A federal grand jury charged her with a crime mandating a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence because the amount weighed more than 50 grams.