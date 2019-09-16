A 75-year-old Lapwai woman was killed Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 near the Clearwater River Casino.
According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Geneva Towner was driving a 2008 Honda CRV south on U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 309 at about 1:51 p.m. when she crossed the center median and collided with a black 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by Mikalah Tinney, 21, of Craigmont.
A white 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Erik Hansen, 48, of Boise, collided after the initial crash, the report said.
Towner was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have been notified. Tinney and a juvenile passenger received minor injuries. Hansen was not injured.
All of the vehicle occupants were wearing seatbelts. Northbound traffic on the highway was diverted onto the Hatwai Bypass for about four hours during the investigation.
The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted with traffic control.
The investigation is ongoing.
WSU professor hospitalized after single-vehicle accident
SPOKANE — A 60-year-old Pullman man was taken to the emergency department at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane following a one-vehicle accident 5 miles east of Pullman early Sunday.
Hussein M. Zbib was driving a white 2014 Toyota Tacoma westbound on State Route 270 at milepost 7 when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock wall, rolled and came to rest on the west shoulder, according to a news release from Washington State Patrol. The accident was reported at 6:54 a.m. Sunday.
Zbib, a professor of mechanical and materials science engineering at Washington State University, was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, the news release said.
A spokeswoman at the hospital said patient conditions are not released to the media for patients in the emergency department.
No further information was immediately available.