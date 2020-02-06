A Lapwai woman has been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after the alleged discovery of 200 grams of methamphetamine hidden in plastic baggies in her vagina.
Sade T. Bronson, 33, faces a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine if she is convicted of trafficking methamphetamine. The charge carries a minimum penalty of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine if Bronson is convicted on the charge.
After a traffic stop for not using a turn signal for the appropriate amount of time, Bronson allegedly admitted to having hidden about 7 ounces of methamphetamine inside her vaginal cavity. The methamphetamine was later recovered in plastic baggies at the Nez Perce County Jail, court documents said.
During the traffic stop on U.S. Highway 95 at Frontage Road on Tuesday at 11:17 p.m., an Idaho State Police K-9 allegedly alerted to the presence of a controlled substance. Bronson and a passenger, Lonnie L. Bisbee Jr., 33, were asked to get out of the vehicle, court documents said.
Police learned Bisbee had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest and placed him in custody, court documents said.
A search of Bronson’s car allegedly found a digital scale, a glass pipe with white residue, marijuana and marijuana pipes, which Bisbee allegedly said were not his and Bronson allegedly said belonged to Bisbee, court documents said.
A search of Bronson found nothing in her clothing. Bronson was taken to Nez Perce County Jail, and she allegedly told Idaho State Police Trooper Tauna Tyler “she had a controlled substance inside her body,” court documents said.
The methamphetamine was allegedly recovered by Nez Perce County Jail Deputy Danielle Huested, court documents said.
Huested asked Bronson to be careful removing the items and to hand over everything when she was done. Bronson allegedly removed two plastic wrap bags with a cloudy white crystalline substance and a Ziploc bag with a cloudy white crystalline substance, court documents said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set Bronson’s bond at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 19.
