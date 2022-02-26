Lapwai students will return to class Monday after an investigation concluded that a threatening phone call received by the school was international.
In a Friday Facebook post on the Lapwai School District page, the Nez Perce Tribal Police and FBI Cellular Analysis Survey found that the phone call wasn’t local and therefore didn’t present a threat to safety.
Schools were closed since midday Tuesday to allow authorities to ensure there was no threat.
The district has arranged for resources to help in the transition back to school for students and staff, including counselors from Nimiipuu Behavioral Health, as well as Nez Perce Tribal Police for added security.
“Although this situation was alarming, it was reassuring to observe district safety protocols implemented successfully,” the Facebook post read. “The clear and practiced procedures in our schools were put into place effectively by our caring staff.”
The post also thanked the Nez Perce Tribe and Lapwai community for their support and stated that the district “will always lean towards the side of caution when it comes to the safety of our students.”