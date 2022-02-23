LAPWAI — Schools in Lapwai will remain closed Thursday as law enforcement agencies continue to investigate a threat against the school.
The FBI and Nez Perce Tribal Police are investigating a phone call that came Tuesday and threatened school violence, according to a Facebook post from the Lapwai School District. School will not resume until the district is notified it is safe to return.
The school district has also posted a document on its Facebook page and website, lapwai.org, for parental figures and teachers about how to talk with children concerning violence in schools to help establish a sense of normalcy and security.