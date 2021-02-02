Lapwai schools plan return to full-day instruction in March

Students in the Lapwai School District are expected to return to full-day, in-person instruction March 1.
Superintendent David Aiken said the change was made because the district now has “longitudinal data” that shows its health and safety plan has been working.
No COVID-19 cases have been traced back to instructional time under the district’s current hybrid model, which allows students to attend half-day sessions four days a week.
As students get closer to a more normal school experience, Aiken said the district will remain focused on providing a safe and healthy environment. Masks and social distancing will continue to be required, as will disinfection protocols.
The district will also continue to offer a fully remote learning option for families who feel uncomfortable sending their kids to school. There are currently a “handful of students” in both schools utilizing the remote option, but Aiken said he didn’t expect those numbers to increase significantly when the change is implemented in March.
“We’re willing to work with families and do what’s best for each individual student,” Aiken said. “That plan could look differently depending on who that child is and what their needs are.”
A partnership with Nimiipuu Health has provided the district with “unprecedented access” to health officials at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and has allowed for a strong working relationship with Public Health – Idaho North Central District, Aiken said.
“I think what makes us unique is the level of collaboration that we’ve had to get through this crisis,” Aiken said. “Our partnership with the Nez Perce Tribe has always been critical to our success, but I think I speak on behalf of all of us when I say I don’t think I’ve ever felt this supported before.”
Aiken acknowledges that some students have had a tough year as they adapted to all the changes implemented within schools. He said he’s excited to finally get to a place that will allow for daily contact between students and district staff.
“Easing back into the school year with a blended learning approach was an incredible challenge,” Aiken said. “The tireless efforts of the administrators on my team, in collaboration with our transportation, food service and maintenance departments, truly made the impossible possible this year. The caring support of our outstanding board of trustees has also been a consistent resource, placing health and safety above all other priorities.”
District staff has been able to receive vaccinations through both state and tribal resources. Aiken said that while that process is ongoing, the district is close to vaccinating all of the employees who chose to receive it.
The Nez Perce Tribe moved to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan late last month. On Monday, Nimiipuu Health had 13 active COVID-19 cases.
