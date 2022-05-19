Lapwai School District student powwow

Seventh grader Anton Arthur dances Wednesday afternoon during the Lapwai School District student powwow at Lapwai Middle/High School in Lapwai.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Seventh-grader Anton Arthur dances Wednesday afternoon during the Lapwai School District student powwow at Lapwai Middle/High School in Lapwai.

Tags

Recommended for you