LAPWAI — Lapwai’s LGBTQ2S+ Pride parade, postponed in June, is rescheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Lapwai City Park, according to event organizers.
Meant to promote awareness, understanding, love and support, the event is the first of its kind in the town of about 1,000 people.
Festivities will begin with a parade and walk, starting at Valley Foods and heading to Agency Square. Speakers, food and music will follow at Lapwai City Park.
Individuals can decorate their cars to show support for the LGBTQ2S+ community and be entered in a contest to win a drive-through gift card. Two winners will be selected.
The event is organized by Nimiipuu Health Community Health, Nez Perce Tribe Students for Success, Lapwai Wildcat Community Club, University of Idaho Nez Perce Reservation Extension, 4-H Safe Space, Nez Perce Tribe Probation and the Waq’iiswit Ta’c Wic’eese (Healthy Living) Program.
Additional information is available by contacting Jessica Ford at jessicaf@nimiipuu.org or Loraine Harris at loraineh@nezperce.org.