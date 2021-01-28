A federal judge has sentenced a 34-year-old Lapwai man to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho in Coeur d’Alene.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Sade T. Bronson to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Bronson pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 14. Bronson was the target of an FBI investigation that identified him as a supplier of the drug on the Nez Perce Reservation.
An Idaho State Police traffic stop of Bronson’s vehicle near the Clearwater River Casino found 88 grams of pure methamphetamine and paraphernalia indicating he was a dealer, according to the news release. A federal grand jury charged him with a crime mandating a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence because the amount weighed more than 50 grams.