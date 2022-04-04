LAPWAI – A 42-year-old man is in critical condition after a one-vehicle crash near Lapwai on Sunday morning.
The Lapwai man was driving a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle west on Red Duck Lane near U.S. Highway 95 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a dirt embankment, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
He was taken to a local hospital, not named in the news release, after the wreck, which was reported at 7:33 a.m. Sunday.
The man didn’t appear to be wearing a seat belt, according to the news release. ISP is continuing to investigate the accident.