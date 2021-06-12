A Nez Perce Tribal Police pursuit of an alleged drunken driver Thursday resulted in a crash that first sent a Lapwai man to the hospital, then to jail.
Derrick O. Celestine, 39, was southbound on U.S. Highway 95 near Lapwai around 8:30 p.m. when the pursuit ended with the crash, according to an Idaho State Police news release. An ambulance took Celestine to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, where he was treated for his injuries and released.
ISP arrested Celestine on a single charge of DUI, and took him to the Nez Perce County jail. He made an initial appearance Friday before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who entered a plea of innocent on Celestine’s behalf and released him on his own recognizance as long as he adheres to pretrial conditions like staying away from bars.
The crash is under investigation by ISP.