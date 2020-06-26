A Lapwai man is in Nez Perce County Jail on a $25,000 bond after he was charged with felony aggravated DUI in a February vehicle wreck that left one of his two passengers paralyzed.
Alessandro T. Domebo, 19, was arraigned in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Wednesday afternoon on the felony aggravated DUI charge and the misdemeanor charges of driving without privileges and failure to appear.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans kept a $25,000 bond in place that was set by Judge Kent Merica in March when Domebo’s initial misdemeanor DUI charge was changed to a felony aggravated DUI because of the severity of injuries sustained by his passenger, Laquita M.R. Reuben. The arrest warrant was served Tuesday, according to court records.
The arrest warrant with the associated $25,000 bond was put in place by Merica on March 11 after Domebo failed to appear for a Feb. 26 court date associated with the wreck that happened Feb. 5, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for aggravated DUI is 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The charge also carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail with the first 48 hours being consecutive. Domebo has already been in jail for a little more than a week.
Idaho State Police, Nez Perce Tribal Police and Nez Perce County sheriff’s deputies investigated the accident.
According to ISP, Domebo was the driver of a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck during the early morning hours of Feb. 5 when the vehicle fish-tailed, rolled on its passenger side, left the roadway and struck an embankment on the 22600 block of Lapwai Road before 3 a.m., court records said.
No one was wearing a seat belt, ISP investigators determined. A passenger in the pickup, Judah W. Swift, got out of the vehicle that was resting on its passenger side and began yelling at an approaching car. The car was driven by Lewiston Tribune newspaper delivery person Dane M. Correll, who stopped at the scene of the accident. Correll’s wife got out of the car and helped Swift get Reuben out of the vehicle, then everyone at the scene helped get Reuben into the Correll’s car, court records said.
The Corrells drove Domebo and Reuben to Nakia Cloud’s residence on the 200 block of Ash Avenue in Lapwai, where they called 911 to report the accident at about 3 a.m.
Cloud, who had been awakened in the middle of the night and was not told Reuben was hurt, only intoxicated, drove Domebo and Reuben back to the scene of the accident in a Chevrolet Silverado, which Cloud used, with a tow strap, to pull the wrecked Toyota Tacoma into an upright position in the middle of Lapwai Road, court records said.
An ambulance from Lewiston arrived at the scene at 3:45 a.m. and took Reuben to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was then flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. After issuing Domebo a misdemeanor citation for DUI, law enforcement later learned that Reuben had been left paralyzed from at least the waist down, court records said.
During the investigation, which continued through February, there was still a question as to who was driving the vehicle and where everyone was sitting when the wreck occurred. The vehicle belonged to Domebo, and at the scene, law enforcement got Domebo to admit he was driving, though he first said Reuben was driving, court records said.
Through interviews, ISP investigators learned Reuben was sitting in Swift’s lap in the front passenger seat and Domebo was driving. A Snapchat video taken by Reuben cast some doubt as to who was driving, but Swift told investigators that it was a Snapchat filter that made it look like Swift was driving, court records said.
Investigators tested the filter on an Android phone and iPhone to verify the filter reverses images, court records said.
Investigators determined that the injuries suffered by Swift and Reuben were consistent with injuries that would occur to someone seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle that rolled onto the passenger side, court records said.
Evans set a preliminary hearing for July 8, with an alternate preliminary hearing date of July 10 in the case.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.