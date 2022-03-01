Lapwai car accident

Emergency responders attend to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Monday on U.S. Highway 95 near the United Methodist Church in Lapwai. The crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 95 at mile post 300, according to the Idaho State Police. The collision blocked one lane of traffic and there was an injury reported as a result of the incident, but further information was not available at press time.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

A car accident is seen Monday on U.S. Highway 95 near the United Methodist Church in Lapwai.