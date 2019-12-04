Landscaping with fire

Asotin County Public Works Department employees burn rye grass along Fleshman Way and 13th Street on Tuesday afternoon in Clarkston.

 Tribune/Pete Caster

Asotin County Public Works Department employees burn rye grass along Fleshman Way and 13th Street on Tuesday afternoon in Clarkston. The crew is hoping that by getting rid of the rye grass, better grass will grow in its place.

