Landscaping with fire

Asotin County Public Works Department employees burn rye grass along Fleshman Way and 13th Street on Tuesday afternoon in Clarkston. The crew is hoping that by getting rid of the rye grass, better grass will grow in its place.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Asotin County Public Works Department employees burn rye grass along Fleshman Way and 13th Street on Tuesday afternoon in Clarkston. The crew is hoping that by getting rid of the rye grass, better grass will grow in its place.