Washington agriculture officials are urging landowners to check their trees, lights, outdoor equipment and standing water for harmful insects that can destroy the environment.
Karla Salp, public engagement specialist for the Washington State Department of Agriculture, said checking yards regularly plays a critical role in protecting Washington’s environment from the destruction of invasive pests.
“Alert residents can help spot infestations when they are easy to handle,” Salp said. “This not only saves time and money but, more importantly, significantly limits the damage that invasive pests cause to our gardens and yards, local and national parks and farms and forests.”
Residents who find a suspected invasive insect are asked to take a picture and report it via the Washington Invasive Species Council website. The council will then connect residents with organizations that can help. Private owners of nonindustrial forestland in the state also may be eligible for assistance from programs administered by the state Department of Natural Resources.
Anyone wishing more information may visit the website at invasivespecies.wa.gov/report-a-sighting/.