The persistent uncertainty of government restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic has forced the owners of Lancer Lanes and Casino in Clarkston to put the business on the market for an undisclosed price.
Ideally the venture would be sold to someone who would continue to operate its casino, bowling alley, restaurant, arcade, event room and miniature golf course to preserve the jobs of its 46 employees, said Mark Greene, an owner of Lancer Lanes who lives in Wenatchee.
Lancer Lanes’ 25,000-square-foot building sits on 4.58 prime acres, tucked between two of Clarkston’s busiest roads, U.S. Highway 12/Bridge Street and Fair Street, creating an opportunity to maintain the business and add something else such as a small shopping center or storage units, he said.
The decision to sell follows a year where he and Lance Rinard, a Lewiston resident with an ownership stake in Lancer Lanes, faced a business environment even tougher than what they rescued the business from during a recession in 2008.
Now they are both retirement age and can’t afford to keep spending thousands of dollars every month on fixed expenses such as insurance and liquor license fees, especially without any guarantee about when government rules will allow it to open, Greene said.
“We love our employees,” he said. “Some of them have been with us 15 or 20 years. We don’t want to do this. How can they make a living? How can they support their families?”
The business temporarily shut down in the last weeks of March, reopened with reduced operations Sept. 8, had to close Nov. 16 and hopefully will reopen by the middle of December regardless of what is happening with any potential sale, said Rinard, who is the general manager.
During late summer and into the fall, the casino was closed. Members of leagues could bowl with two players, instead of as many as six at each lane. Employees cleaned for 15 minutes after every group, he said.
Seating in the restaurant was limited to every other table and no one could sit at the bar.
Taking precautions for COVID-19 is the right thing to do, but what Washington Gov. Jay Inslee expects goes beyond what most business owners can realistically afford, Greene said.
“How in the world are we going to be able to survive and how are any of the restaurants, bars, gymnasiums and small businesses in Washington state going to be able to survive this pandemic if our governor continues to lock up the state and the economy as he has for the last nine months?” he said.
The challenges at Lancer Lanes are worsened because its customers can patronize similar businesses in Lewiston where the rules are less intense, Greene said.
“There’s no way to make money with the restrictions, but at least you might break even and retain some of your customers that are currently going to Idaho that is wide open,” he said.
He and Rinard have sought relief a number of ways. They got $25,000 from the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association.
They also asked members of their state legislative delegation to seek an exception for them from the governor’s office so they can open.
Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, said he contacted Inslee’s office about Lancer Lanes, but didn’t get a response back.
He wants Lancer Lanes to resume full operations immediately. Bowling alleys showed they could operate safely during the window they were allowed to be open and casinos on Indian reservations have demonstrated that gambling can happen without spreading the coronavirus, Schmick said.
The government’s approach should be one of explaining to businesses what they can do to be open, not shutting down ventures because they are in a certain category, he said.
Greene and Rinard agree with Schmick’s stance.
One of the most frustrating moments came in July when they were planning an early August opening that would have included the casino, Greene said.
But the rules changed at the last minute and that wasn’t possible after they had taken extra steps such as installing plexiglass barriers.
Right now, the casino could operate in the parking lot in a tent if it had two ends open, lighting, air conditioning, cameras, heating and cooling, Greene said.
Financially that doesn’t pencil out, partly because it’s not clear how long the casino would be expected to run in that format, he said.
“It hurts,” Greene said. “It’s like sticking a knife in your back and twisting it. These bureaucrats sit over there (in western Washington) and make statewide mandates. ... They have no idea what they are doing to small businesses and our state.”
Part of why it’s so tough, Greene said, is because he and Rinard worked exceedingly hard to make Lancer Lanes successful.
In the first months of ownership, he would often sleep in the office, Greene said. Doing so gave him more time to make repairs and spared him the expense of a hotel room.
Gradually those efforts and others paid dividends. The business blossomed and a top card dealer could make as much as $80,000 a year, including tips, Greene said.
Were it not for COVID-19, Lancer Lanes would still be thriving, he said.
“We were making good money,” Greene said. “We were happy as clams at high tide.”
