BOISE — Former Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador announced Wednesday that he’s running for the office of state attorney general next year.
Labrador, who served four terms in Congress representing the 1st Congressional District, said his focus as AG would be to protect the rights of Idaho citizens.
“In the United States right now, the biggest fights are Republican attorneys general taking on the Biden administration,” he said. “It’s a shame that, in one of the most conservative states in the nation, we don’t have an attorney general who is active in that fight.”
Idaho’s current attorney general, Lawrence Wasden, is the longest-serving AG in state history. He was first elected in 2002. He hasn’t announced whether he intends to run for reelection.
Coeur d’Alene attorney and self-described constitutionalist Art Macomber is also running for AG.
Labrador served two terms in the Idaho House before defeating U.S. Rep. Walt Minnick in the 2010 midterm election. He ran for governor in 2018, losing in the Republican primary to then-Lt. Gov. Brad Little.
He said he’s not looking at the AG position as a stepping stone to the governor’s office.
“I have a very good friend, the attorney general of Louisiana, who said that’s the best job he’s ever had,” Labrador said. “I’m looking forward to doing the job and using it as a platform to defend the people of Idaho.”
