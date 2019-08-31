Many services and government offices around the region will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Closures for Monday include Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston City Library, Lewiston Community Center, Lewiston Sanitary Disposal, Lewiston Transit System, Asotin County PTBA, Lewiston Transfer Station, Clearwater Composting, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Nez Perce County Commissioners office, Clarkston City Hall, Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Asotin County Library, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Washington Department of Social and Health Services, area post offices and banks, Latah County Library, Whitman County Library, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest Offices and the Lewiston Tribune.
Pullman Transit will be running on its holiday schedule for both North and South routes. A full schedule of operating routes is available by calling (509) 332-6535 or at www.pullmantransit.com.
Because of the holiday, garbage pickup in Lewiston the remainder of the week, including recycling and yard waste, will occur a day later; however Asotin County Landfill will remain open and Naslund Disposal and Clarkston’s sanitation and garbage pickup services will remain on schedule.