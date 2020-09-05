Many services and government offices around the region will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Closures for Monday include: Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Asotin County Library, Asotin County PTBA, Clarkston City Hall, Clearwater Composting, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Latah County Library, Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston City Library, Lewiston Community Center, Lewiston Sanitary Disposal, Lewiston Transfer Station, Lewiston Transit System, Nez Perce County Commissioners office, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Washington Department of Social and Health Services, Whitman County Library, area post offices and banks, and the Lewiston Tribune.
Pullman Transit will be running on its holiday schedule for both North and South routes. A full schedule of operating routes is available by calling (509) 332-6535 or at www.pullmantransit.com.
Because of the Monday holiday, garbage pickup in Lewiston the remainder of the week, including recycling and yard waste, will occur a day later; however Asotin County Landfill will remain open, and Naslund Disposal and Clarkston’s sanitation and garbage pickup services will remain on schedule.