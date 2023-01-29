With the end of the federal protection of abortion last summer, anti-abortion activists in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley say they are taking the “next step,” to uphold the sanctity of life at all stages.

About 170 people gathered at Brackenbury Square on Saturday morning to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 law that legalized abortion. People clapped and cheered as speakers touted the victory of the 50-year fight against abortion and urged people to focus their energy by supporting others in need in the valley.

