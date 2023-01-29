Anti-abortion activists carry signs and wave to cars honking in support Saturday during a March for Life event in downtown Lewiston. Approximately 170 people were in attendance for this event, which marched from Brackenbury Square to the Nez Perce County Courthouse and back.
Anti-abortion activists carry signs and wave to cars honking in support Saturday during a March for Life event in downtown Lewiston. Approximately 170 people were in attendance for this event, which marched from Brackenbury Square to the Nez Perce County Courthouse and back.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Event organizer Shannon Eggleston, of Asotin, addresses a crowd of approximately 170 people Saturday during a March for Life rally at Brackenbury Square in downtown Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A Pro-Life button is pinned on a supporters shirt Saturday during a March for Life event in downtown Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A group of young Pro-Life supporters lead a protest chant Saturday during a March for Life rally in downtown Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A group of young Pro-Life supporters lead a protest chant Saturday during a March for Life rally in downtown Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Event organizer Shannon Eggleston, of Asotin, addresses a crowd of approximately 170 people Saturday during a March for Life rally at Brackenbury Square in downtown Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Pro-Life supporters pick up protest signs before marching down Main St. on Saturday during a March for Life event at Brackenbury Square in downtown Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Pro-Life protests signs sit on a table for supporters to carry during their march Saturday at a March for Life event in downtown Lewiston.
With the end of the federal protection of abortion last summer, anti-abortion activists in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley say they are taking the “next step,” to uphold the sanctity of life at all stages.
About 170 people gathered at Brackenbury Square on Saturday morning to celebrate the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 law that legalized abortion. People clapped and cheered as speakers touted the victory of the 50-year fight against abortion and urged people to focus their energy by supporting others in need in the valley.
“Welcome, everyone, to the Lewis-Clark Valley’s first March for Life when there has not been a so-called federal right to abortion in America,” said Shannon Eggleston, one of the organizers of Saturday’s event.
“And while the fight is still on, state by state and law by law, we can all celebrate for a moment this fabulous truth and privilege that every American, born and unborn, has the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Eggleston said the pro-life movement is broadening its focus to encourage people to become more active in the community by donating their time to various service organizations.
“The idea is to say, ‘How do we create a culture of life so that people can, if they don’t have access to abortion, what can they do? What resources can they turn to, to help them keep the baby and be successful in supporting life,’ ” Eggleston said.
“Also, there are other ways to support life in our community at all stages of life. There’s more to supporting life than just pregnancies.”
Eggleston said the new tack is in response to the criticism that anti-abortion groups focus solely on preventing abortions and ignore those at other stages of life.
Heather Lawless of the Reliance Center noted that with 16 states that have now banned abortions or enacted abortion restrictions, “We know that so many women are angry and feel like they have no hope. They feel like we took away their right to choose and so now more than ever they are looking for help.”
Lawless said if pro-life supporters don’t help out these women, “then we are liars. We have to show up in the ways they really need us, with practical resources and support.”
That includes paying for things like rent, daycare, school, gas and groceries, Lawless said.
“We have to provide medical care and mental health care. I believe we need to be pro-love, … (which is) an action that has some feet to it. We can’t say we are pro-life and then turn our backs when women need our help. Our community needs to continue to put action behind our words by speaking truth, showing compassion, offering hope and real practical resources for these young women, men and families.
At the end of the rally people were handed brochures that listed a number of agencies where volunteer help is needed, including Meals on Wheels, children and teen crisis centers, local food banks, Family Promise, Interlink and Habitat for Humanity.
Even though the fight against federally-sanctioned abortion is over, Eggleston said, the struggle is not finished.
“We still need to remind people we need help to be a safety net for these moms,” Eggleston said. “We have to fight against money for vouchers to allow people to travel out of state for abortions, … and chemical abortions where women could have terrible side effects.
“So abortion isn’t over and fighting abortion isn’t over,” she said.
Christine King, executive director of Life Choices in Lewiston, said she and other people who work at pregnancy centers, “see women and men facing a tough choice. They think that abortion is their only option because they’ve seen pain in their own lives. We see every day that we have a broken community. Unplanned pregnancies, babies coming into the world with parents who are struggling … with homelessness, addiction, abuse, death of a loved one, suicide.”
King also talked about elderly people in the community who are lonely and have no support.
“From babies on up to the elderly,” King said, “people in our community matter.”
The group then marched to the Nez Perce County Courthouse — the first half of which was called “the victory and thanksgiving lap.” The return to Brackenbury Square was termed the “Next Steps” and at the end people were encouraged to sign up to volunteer their time.