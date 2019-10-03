L-C Valley’s triple-digit tally in 2019? Only five

The last weekend, closing out September, had a skiff of snow in McCall.
Across the Camas Prairie, some snow. In Winchester, enough snow to shovel. In Sandpoint, about 7 inches. In Spokane, 3 inches, the first measurable snow in September in 93 years.
In Lewiston-Clarkston, no white stuff, of course. But it was sweatshirt and Levi’s weather, in the upper 40s to lower 50s, and with moderate rain.
That early cold front closed out September, with aplomb. For Lewiston-Clarkston weather enthusiasts, the type whose sport is keeping track of triple-digit days, September had nary a 100-degree day. That was expected, only having two triples in September in the preceding 17 years, an average of one every eight years.
So, triple-digit watchers, how went summer 2019?
We had only five triple-digit days, well less than the average of 10.4 per year since 2002. You may remember, too, that this weather watcher and Spokane regional federal weather bureau meteorologist Bob Tobin made a prediction in early June: We guesstimated that the valley would have 11.
Yes, we were wrong. After all, forecasting 100-degree days is more sport than science.
Let me refresh: June had nary a 100-degree day. It wasn’t until July 23 when the maximum reached 103, making it the third-latest triple-digit summer day in 18 years.
Then, in three consecutive days, we had 100 on Aug. 5, 103 on Aug. 6 (a record for the day, past the 102 of 1972) and 104 on Aug. 7. That was it, until Aug. 20, when the temperature reached 100.
June, over the prior 17 years, has an average of one triple-digit day. July? You can expect 6.2 triple-digit days. August? It averages 3.5.
So it was, in triple-digit respect, a light summer.
But it was warmer than usual. That’s from meteorologist John Fox, of Spokane, an expert. “Yes, actually it was warmer than usual, based on our three months of June, July and August,” he said.
The summer average temperature was 73.2 degrees in Lewiston-Clarkston, 1.5 degrees above the 30-year average. The last eight years of summer were warmer than average, too.
What was this summer’s average high temperature? Fox said it was 87.2 degrees, above the 30-year average of 86.3. The average low temperature? It was 58.1 degrees, compared to a 30-year average of 59.1.
Which leads to the question: How was summer precipitation? The three-month total was 1.49 inches, 66 percent of the 30-year average of 2.18 inches. It was, in a word, dry. But for the first nine months of 2019? It’s been wetter, having total precipitation of 10.52 inches, more than the average of 9.18.
With that, all of us skiing and snowmobile enthusiasts ask, what’s ahead for our winter of 2019-2020?
It’s really too early to tell, Fox said. But it looks like the winter season will be warmer than average. We won’t have the El Nino of last winter, favorable for warmer and drier (though February of 2019 had an abundance of mountain snow). We won’t have the La Nina condition of the prior few years, usually meaning wetter and cooler weather.
So far, it’s a winter ahead with “neutral conditions, tougher than normal to predict,” Fox said.
So, snow in the mountains?
“Well, it’s harder to tell,” he said. “Warmer doesn’t necessarily mean less snow in the mountains.”
So, outdoor winter enthusiasts, join in crossing your fingers.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, parent company of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2250.