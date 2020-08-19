Outdoor thermometers climbed into triple digits again Tuesday in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, topping out at 102 degrees at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
It was the third day in a row with temperatures north of 100, but the National Weather Service forecasts an ever-so-slight dip today to 99. (See Page 6A.)
Tuesday was the seventh triple-digit day for the summer, surpassing 2019 with its five days, but nowhere near 2018 with 12, 2017 with 11 and 2015 with a scorching 20 days of 100 or more highs.
Other days hitting the century mark this year were Sunday, Monday, July 27, 28, 30 and 31.