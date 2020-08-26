The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation has approved 21 fast-track small grants in June, July and August totaling more than $138,000 to improve the health of individuals in a nine-county area.
The money is being distributed in north central Idaho, southeastern Washington and Wallowa County in Oregon as part of an agreement struck when St. Joseph Regional Medical Center went from being a not-for-profit institution to a for-profit business in 2017.
The foundation was created as a term of the $109 million sale of St. Joe’s to RCCH Healthcare Partners after the transaction was reviewed by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office under the Nonprofit Hospital Sale or Conversion Act.
The foundation received $23 million from the sale and another $2 million from RCCH Healthcare Partners. The hospital has since become a part of LifePoint Health.
The most recent recipients of money from the foundation are as follows:
Clarkston Lions Club — $1,900 for eyesight and hearing assistance.
Lewis Clark District Council of St. Vincent De Paul in Clarkston — $10,000 to feed children.
Moscow Central Lions Club Foundation — $6,000 for sight and hearing help.
LC Crew in Lewiston — $10,000 for shoe drive.
Prairie Mountain Nutrition Inc. in Cottonwood — $10,000 for general operations.
Upriver Youth Leadership Council Inc. in Kamiah — $10,000.
Friends of Parks & Recreation in Asotin County — $10,000 for partnership with schools for second-grade swimming lessons.
Lewis Clark Amateur Hockey Association in Lewiston — $5,000 for equipment.
Garfield County Supercitizens in Pomeroy — $5,000.
Release Prayer Ministries Inc. Clarkston — $5,000 for prayer counseling assistance.
6th Street Senior Center in Clarkston — $4,200 for facility upgrades.
Reliance Center in Lewiston — $10,000 for sexually transmitted disease testing and treatment.
Cornerstone Teen Center in Nezperce — $10,000 for food.
Tough as Nails in Rosalia — $5,000 for hospital/kit expansion.
Friends of Wallowa School District — $10,000 for high school health occupations program of study.
Kamiah Education Foundation — $3,800 for student health and safety for upcoming school year.
LC-Valley Kiwanis Club in Lewiston — $1,000 summer reading program, snack pack.
Family Promise of the Palouse in Moscow — $6,000 for COVID-19 alternative housing and services.
Divide Camp in Joseph — $6,000 for operating support services.
Rotary Foundation of Wallowa County Project Heartbeat — $9,600 Imnaha responders program.
Lewiston High School Health and Physical Education Department — $10,000 for wearable technology and data management for connecting physical and mental health in education.