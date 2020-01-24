L-C Valley fire chiefs take message to Olympia

Area fire chiefs have teamed up to promote proposed legislation that would eliminate barriers to providing emergency medical services in communities divided by a state line.
Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust and Clarkston Fire Chief Ryan Baskett traveled to Olympia this week to testify in support of House Bill No. 2462, sponsored by Reps. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, and Kelly Chambers, R-Puyallup.
The bill provides a regulatory framework that allows participating states to hold EMS providers to a “mutually recognized clinical standard,” rather than requiring separate certifications, Baskett said. If approved, Lewiston-Clarkston Valley agencies could send the “closest and most appropriate” unit to an emergency scene on both sides of the Snake River.
“Every fire and EMS department in Washington state counts on their neighboring agencies for resources with mutual or automatic aid agreements,” Baskett said. “Other agencies are generally only crossing fire district boundaries, city boundaries or at worst a county line. None of these boundaries cause the same issues you see when trying to work across state lines. House Bill 2462 would allow border agencies to operate more like those agencies who do not border a state line.”
To date, 18 states have adopted a similar EMS compact, including Idaho in 2016. Passing the legislation in Washington will give first responders in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and other border communities the ability to reduce call times and make the systems more efficient and effective, Myklebust said.
“My department has a saying that one can do no wrong when doing the right thing, and I see HB 2462 as doing the right thing for those who are needing prehospital medical care,” Mykelbust said. “This bill will help both volunteer and career EMS agencies, will shorten response times and will save lives.”
A public hearing on the bill was conducted Tuesday before the House Committee on Health Care and Wellness. It now moves to the committee’s executive session calendar on Jan. 31.
