Kremer named Commish of Year

Charlette Kremer was named the 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the Year by America’s Service Commission.
Kremer, of Lewiston, was presented with the award virtually at the association’s annual Innovation and Leadership Award ceremony Sept. 22. She is the vice chairwoman of the Serve Idaho Commission. She was appointed by Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter to serve on the commission in 2014, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Kremer has worked with the Nez Perce Tribe and Lewis-Clark State College to develop AmeriCorps applications in her role as commissioner. She also assisted in building community gardens and gave support for the NAIA World Series with the AmeriCorps teams. She has also helped build relationships with the Idaho School Boards Association and the United Way of the Treasure Valley, according to the release.
“(Kremer) is more than deserving of this prestigious award. Her dedication to Idahoans, advocacy and support of national service is unwavering and inspiring. Serve Idaho and the national America’s Serve Commissions board along with her other philanthropic partnerships are lucky to have her time and talents,” Serve Idaho Commission chairperson Kimber Russell said the release. “We congratulate Charlette for this wonderful achievement and celebrate her achievement alongside her.”
Kremer also serves on the Lewiston School Board, the MLK Day Planning Committee and America’s Service Commissions Board of Directors.
According to the release, she previously served as the director of Lewis-Clark Service Corps, a statewide AmeriCorps program that hosted 120 members who provide tutoring and mentoring across the state. She served on the program from 2005-07 and developed the student volunteer recruitment program and established the Community Warriors Volunteer Center.
The award program is held every year to recognize leadership and accomplishments of state service commissions, commissioners, staff, service programs and legislative champions from across the country. Serve Idaho is a division of the Idaho Department of Labor that encourages public service and volunteerism in the state. It is funded by AmeriCorps and the Idaho Department of Labor, according to the release.