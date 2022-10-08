Kremer named Commish of Year

Charlette Kremer

Charlette Kremer was named the 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the Year by America’s Service Commission.

Kremer, of Lewiston, was presented with the award virtually at the association’s annual Innovation and Leadership Award ceremony Sept. 22. She is the vice chairwoman of the Serve Idaho Commission. She was appointed by Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter to serve on the commission in 2014, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor.

