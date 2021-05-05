KOOSKIA — A 44-year-old Kooskia woman died early Tuesday following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 13 at milepost 23.5, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Camron Killmar was dispatched to the scene at 1:06 a.m. A vehicle driven by Michelle Lynn Darwin was reported to be upside down in the South Fork of the Clearwater River, according to a news release.
Killmar entered the river and pulled the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, out of the water and attempted life-saving efforts by providing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. The Kooskia ambulance arrived on the scene at 1:29 a.m. Darwin was taken to Syringa General Hospital at Grangeville, where she was pronounced deceased, the news release said.
The sheriff’s office thanked the Kooskia Ambulance, the Kooskia Fire Department, Life Flight helicopter, Miles Towing and the officers who responded to the scene.