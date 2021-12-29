KOOSKIA — A 26-year-old Kooskia woman was arrested on possession of drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday evening at Kooskia, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Emily Klug was stopped at the Kooskia pole yard for her vehicle having expired registration, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Nation, an Idaho County K-9, performed an exterior vehicle sniff and allegedly alerted on the vehicle.
Klug was subsequently arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to the news release.