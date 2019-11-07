Following an overwhelming vote of support Tuesday for a sewer revenue bond at Kooskia, city officials are expecting to see work get underway by next summer.
The bond proposal for the $1.7 million project passed by 149 yes votes, or 70.6 percent, to 62 no votes, or 29.3 percent.
Don Coffman, who is currently on the city council but won Tuesday’s mayoral race, said the update to the city’s sewer system will align with suggestions from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to bring the city’s treatment plant up to par.
“It’s going to take about two years to complete it,” Coffman said Wednesday. “We do plan to add another pond and also some other equipment to eliminate some of the problems, like ammonia.”
Coffman said the city currently purifies its wastewater and then uses an ultraviolet light to bombard particles in the water. It is then discharged into the South Fork of the Clearwater River.
After the new plant is built, the same process will be used, but purification will be at a higher level.
“We’re working right now with DEQ and the EPA to follow their instructions on how to update,” Coffman said.
Besides the bond, the city also will receive an Idaho community block grant for the project that was contingent upon the bond’s approval. When work begins, residents’ sewer rates will increase about $10 to $12 a month, up from an average of about $25 a month now, Coffman said.
“It is something all small towns have to deal with,” he said. “Infrastructure is the main thing and just trying to keep up with what’s suggested by EPA and DEQ. We’re pleased that it passed and are looking forward to moving it along and doing the project.”
