GRANGEVILLE — A Kooskia couple is in custody at the Idaho County Jail following an arrest involving several drug charges and abuse of a vulnerable adult.
According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Damon L. Johnson, 52, and Melissa D. Thomas, 54, were arrested Wednesday and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia; and felony abuse, exploitation or neglect of a vulnerable adult.
The couple made an initial court appearance Thursday before Magistrate Jeff P. Payne. No further information was immediately available.