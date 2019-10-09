KOOSKIA — The American Red Cross’s Oct. 31 blood drive at Clearwater Valley High School is canceled.
The American Red Cross, (800) 733-2767, offers blood donation at its center at 508 Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards.
