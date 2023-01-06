MOSCOW — According to court documents, a witness described seeing a “figure clad in black clothing and a mask” during the early morning of Nov. 13 inside the King Road residence in Moscow where four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death.

A probable cause affidavit detailing the events leading to the Dec. 30 arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was released Thursday morning, the same day Kohberger attended his initial appearance in Latah County Magistrate Court.

